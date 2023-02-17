Gordon will get work at every position but catcher and pitcher this spring, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

That includes first base, a position Gordon has yet to play at the professional level. That's notable, because the Twins are counting on the injury-prone Alex Kirilloff at that spot. The 27-year-old Gordon took a nice step forward in 2022, slashing .272/.316/.427 with nine home runs and six stolen bases over 136 games. Gordon also put up solid Statcast numbers, boasting an average exit velocity in the 80th percentile. He might not have a set starting job, but Gordon could be a near-everyday player in a super-utility role.