Lopez was removed from his start against the Royals on Tuesday due to right hamstring tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He will get an MRI on Wednesday, but the injury is thought to be minor, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said in the post-game news conference.

Lopez managed to walk off the field under his own power despite suffering the injury, which also suggests the damage is relatively minor. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Tigers over the weekend, though it remains to be seen if he'll be able to do so.