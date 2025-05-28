Lopez (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Lopez got off to a nice start Wednesday, allowing just one hit through his first three scoreless innings. However, things would unravel in the fourth, where Brandon Lowe led off with a home run before Lopez gave up a two-run shot to Junior Caminero later in the frame. It's the first loss since April 30 for the 29-year-old Lopez -- Wednesday marks just the second time this year he's allowed more than three runs in an outing. Overall, Lopez sports a strong 2.75 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 57:11 K:BB through 10 starts (55.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the A's in his next start.