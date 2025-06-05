Lopez was diagnosed Wednesday with a Grade 2 teres major strain in his right shoulder and is expected to be out for approximately 8-to-12 weeks, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lopez reported tightness in his right shoulder during his start Tuesday against the Athletics and requested to come out of the game after throwing a few warmup pitches prior to the sixth inning. After being sent in for further testing, Lopez has now been determined to have suffered a moderate-grade strain that will keep him out for at least two months. The Twins haven't yet announced a replacement for Lopez in their starting rotation, though David Festa looks to be a leading candidate to come up from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the void.