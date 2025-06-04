Lopez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics due to right shoulder tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lopez took the mound in preparation to begin the sixth inning but motioned to come out of the game after throwing a few warmup pitches. It's unclear if his shoulder will force him to miss his next start, but the Twins should provide an update on his status in the near future. Before exiting, the 29-year-old had surrendered two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters across five innings.