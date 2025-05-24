Lopez didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Royals after allowing one run on seven hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was Lopez's sixth consecutive start of at least five innings and his eighth such effort this season. Although the right-hander has fanned more than six just one time this year, he's now thrown at least five frames while giving up two runs or fewer in seven of his nine appearances. Lopez will next carry a steady 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB over 50.2 innings into a favorable matchup against the Rays, who have a weak .635 OPS over their last 25 games.