Lopez (shoulder) has resumed throwing off flat ground out to 100 feet and is expected to increase his distance to 120 feet during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Lopez has been throwing fastballs as well as off-speed pitches during his long-toss sessions, and if his shoulder continues to respond well once he stretches his throwing distance out another 20 feet, he's expected to be cleared for mound work. The right-hander was projected to miss around 8-to-12 weeks when he was placed on the injured list June 11 due to a right teres major strain, and based on where he currently stands in the recovery process, he seems to have a good chance at returning around the short end of that timeline.