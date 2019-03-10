The Twins assigned Lewis (oblique) to minor-league camp Sunday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Lewis' oblique injury has prevented him from seeing any spring action with the Twins this year, but he was able to take swings Saturday, and if all goes well over the rest of March, he could get into a game before March comes to a close, and he should be ready to go when minor-league games begin in early April.

