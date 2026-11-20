The Twins traded Lewis to the Dodgers on Friday for right-hander Bobby Miller and minor-league catcher Francisco Espinoza, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Lewis batted .163 with a 31.1 percent strikeout rate in his first 31 games of 2026 to earn a demotion to Triple-A, but he spent only a couple weeks in the minor leagues before rejoining the Twins. The 27-year-old was more productive after returning to the majors, though his .245/.295/.409 slash line was still underwhelming and left him as a non-tender candidate for Minnesota. Lewis played 82 games at first base, 16 at second and 40 at the hot corner last season, and he's likely to work as a utility infielder for Los Angeles, replacing the retired Miguel Rojas.