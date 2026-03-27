Lewis hit eighth in the batting order and went 0-for-2 and grounded into a double play in Thursday's 2-1 loss against Baltimore. He was also hit by a pitch. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning with the tying run on base.

Lewis struggled during spring training by hitting .133 (6 for 45) with two home runs and a .449 OPS. Lewis was once thought to be a future star who would hit in the heart of the order, but new manager Derek Shelton moved him lower in the lineup and didn't trust him in a key spot in the ninth inning. It shows that Lewis has a ways to go to get back to his promising 2023 season.