Lewis (hamstring) is likely to remain at designated hitter for the ALDS against the Astros, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lewis and the Twins are hoping he'll be available to play third base at some point, but his left hamstring still isn't 100 percent. For now, the club will just be happy to have his bat in the lineup. Lewis homered twice and also drew two walks during the Twins' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays.