Lewis went 0-for-2 and was pulled for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners. He's in an 0-for-30 slump at the plate.

Lewis is hitting just .127/.195/.392 in 21 games since returning from a hamstring injury. While Lewis has been a bit unlucky with a .225 xBA and .140 BABIP, he also struggled at the end of last season where he hit .181 with a .500 OPS in September. It's not out of the question he could be sent to Triple-A to get him back on track. His being pulled for a pinch hitter late in a close game late could indicate the Twins may be ready to take action on his struggles.