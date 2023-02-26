Lewis (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The 23-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in June of last year, so the move to the 60-day IL is hardly a surprise. Lewis' rehab program has reportedly gone well to this point, and he could be ready for game action by late June or early July if he continues to progress with no issues.
