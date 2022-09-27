site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Sandy Leon: Done for season
RotoWire Staff
Leon was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will undergo right knee meniscus surgery.
This obviously ends Leon's season. He hit .169 with zero home runs in 34 games. Ryan Jeffers (thumb) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
