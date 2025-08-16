Adams dropped to 1-2 on the season in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Yankees after striking out two batters and yielding four earned runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings.

After striking out seven and allowing two earned runs in a five-inning start versus the Tigers on Aug. 4, Adams shifted to the bullpen for his next appearance this past Friday, when he covered 2.1 innings in relief of Joe Ryan in a win over the Royals. The Twins went back to Adams in a starting role Tuesday, but he was undone by the long ball early, serving up a solo shot to Aaron Judge in the first inning and a three-run blast to Anthony Volpe in the second. After allowing three of the first four hitters to reach base in the bottom of the third, Adams was mercifully pulled from the game. Minnesota will have another opening in its rotation this Sunday against the Tigers, but it's unclear if Adams will be the team's choice to start or work in bulk relief that day. Thomas Hatch worked in long relief behind Adams on Tuesday and could also be a candidate to handle multiple innings Sunday.