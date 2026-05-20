Twins' Victor Caratini: Goes yard Wednesday

Caratini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Making his second straight start at catcher since Ryan Jeffers (hand) landed on the IL, Caratini launched a Mike Burrows fastball over the fence in right-center field for his second homer of the year. It was Caratini's first multi-hit performance since April 19, while the long ball was his first since April 13. The 32-year-old seemed to wear down quickly to begin the season while seeing regular playing time between catcher and first base, and even after Wednesday's effort his slash line on the season is just .198/.304/.261 through 111 plate appearances. The Twins may give Alex Jackson more action than expected behind the plate while Jeffers is on the shelf in an effort to keep Caratini fresh.