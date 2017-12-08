Twins' Yunior Severino: Will head to Minnesota

Severino signed a $2.5 million contract with the Twins on Friday, pending a physical, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

One of the 12 prospects granted free agency as part of the Braves' sanctions for violating international signing guidelines, Severino has to be considered one of the biggest losses for Atlanta. The 18-year-old was ranked as the No. 8 international prospect by Baseball America at the time of his agreement with Atlanta last summer, and will now become a part of the Twins' organization following one last workout in front of scouts earlier this week. In the Gulf Coast League last season, Severino slashed .286/.345/.444 with three home runs, 19 extra-base hits and 27 RBI in 48 games. Although it's unlikely that the infielder will see the major-league diamond in 2018, he projects to be a key part of the future in Minnesota.