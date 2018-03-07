Play

Black signed with the New Jersey Jackals of the independent Can-Am League on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Black owns a 2.96 ERA in 51.2 major-league innings but last pitched in the big leagues in 2015. He has battled shoulder injuries since then and struggled to a 5.25 ERA in 36 innings in the Giants' minor-league system last year.

