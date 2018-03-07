Vic Black: Joins independent-league team
Black signed with the New Jersey Jackals of the independent Can-Am League on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Black owns a 2.96 ERA in 51.2 major-league innings but last pitched in the big leagues in 2015. He has battled shoulder injuries since then and struggled to a 5.25 ERA in 36 innings in the Giants' minor-league system last year.
More News
-
Giants' Vic Black: Signs minor-league contract•
-
Mets RP Vic Black moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Mets RP Vic Black won't return during road trip•
-
Mets manager Collins: pitcher Vic Black not far from rejoining team•
-
Mets pitcher Vic Black tosses one inning in Double-A rehab outing•
-
Mets' Collins: Parnell, Black expected to move rehab to Double-A•
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...