Bummer (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Bummer has been throwing off a mound over the last several weeks and will now return to game action with the minor-league club. The southpaw expects to be at Charlotte for approximately a week, which would likely put him on track to rejoin the White Sox at some point during their road trip in Seattle that begins Sept. 5.
