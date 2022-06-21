Bummer (shoulder) has yet begin a throwing program, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
General manager Rick Hahn expanded upon Bummer's injury Monday, noting that the issue was in the tendon connecting his shoulder and lat. The left-hander continues to progress, but the team is playing his return cautiously to ensure the area is fully healed.
