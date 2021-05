Eaton went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Royals.

Eaton returned to the lineup after being held out Wednesday prior to an off-day Thursday. He's working through a bruised knee and hamstring tightness. Eaton's RBI single in the sixth inning produced the White Sox's second run, then he scored the final run from first base on a Jose Abreu double.