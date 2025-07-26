Houser (6-2) picked up the win Friday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

With the White Sox putting up a pair of runs in four of the first five innings, Houser was cruising along until the seventh inning. The veteran right-hander still managed to post his ninth quality start in 11 outings, and he continues to be a pleasant surprise since joining Chicago's rotation in late May. Houser holds a 2.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB across 68.2 innings, and his expiring contract makes him a logical trade candidate ahead of Thursday's deadline. He's currently projected to next take the hill at home in a tough spot versus the Phillies.