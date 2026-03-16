The White Sox placed Alberto on waivers Monday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Alberto was a Rule 5 selection over the winter, so any team that puts a claim in for the 24-year-old right-hander would have to carry him on its major-league roster throughout the season. In the likelier event that Alberto clears waivers, the White Sox would have to offer him back to the Rays, the team he originally signed with back in 2019. Alberto has yet to pitch above the High-A level and didn't look big-league ready during spring training, as he yielded 10 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and four walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings across his seven Cactus League appearances.