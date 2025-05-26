default-cbs-image
Slater went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rangers.

Slater made only his second start across six games since being activated from the injured list May 19 and will remain locked into a short-side platoon role. He took advantage of his opportunity Sunday by taking Patrick Corbin deep for his second home run of the campaign.

