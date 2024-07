The White Sox have selected Larson with the 68th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Larson is a 6-foot-3 lefty from IMG Academy whose fastball and slider show promise. He has already touched 96 mph with his fastball, and as he fills out his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame, that pitch could sit in the mid-90s. His command and control need significant work for him to make it as a starter.