White Sox's Braden Montgomery: Garners spring invite
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox have extended Montgomery an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.
Fellow top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith will also be in major-league camp for the White Sox. All three are unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, but Montgomery could push to debut at some point in 2026, especially with Chicago's lack of outfield depth. The 22-year-old finished the 2025 campaign at Double-A Birmingham, putting up a .270/.360/.444 batting line with 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases across three stops.
