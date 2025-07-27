The White Sox promoted Montgomery from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham on Sunday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Montgomery will make the jump to Birmingham after producing a .260/.351/.445 slash line with eight home runs and five stolen bases over 291 plate appearances in 69 games with Winston-Salem. The 2024 first-round pick has already climbed two levels in the White Sox's minor-league farm system this season, and he could be on pace to make his major-league debut in 2026.