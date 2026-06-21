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White Sox's Braden Montgomery: On base twice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a walk Saturday against the Tigers.

Montgomery collected four hits across his first two games in the majors, but he entered Saturday's game having collected only two hits in his last 23 at-bats while striking out at a 33.3 percent clip. However, he showed some signs of life at the plate Saturday, collecting a walk in his first plate appearance before following that up with a double in the seventh frame. Montgomery is likely to remain inconsistent, but he has started nine of 10 games since having his contract selected.

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