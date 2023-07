The White Sox have selected Harris with the 116th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A catcher from the University of Mississippi, Harris should be able to stick at catcher, but he might profile better as a backup. He needs to clean up his receiving and improve his arm strength, and he didn't show well on the Cape last summer (.668 OPS in 16 games). Harris slashed .321/.398/.579 with 12 home runs and a 40:29 K:BB in 54 games this spring.