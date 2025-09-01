Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 victory over Minnesota.

The rookie shortstop opened the game's scoring with a 395-foot solo shot off Twins starter Bailey Ober in the second. This marks the second consecutive contest Montgomery has gone deep, as he's launched a long ball in six of his last eight games. Despite a mediocre .229 batting average, the 23-year-old has been a reliable fantasy option since debuting July 4, tallying 16 homers, 39 RBI and 27 runs scored in 47 games.