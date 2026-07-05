White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Clutch performance Saturday

Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Guardians.

Montgomery opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before hitting what proved to be the game-winning solo shot in the eighth. Over his past 10 games, the 24-year-old has hit safely in eight contests with five extra-base hits, six RBI and five runs scored. On the year, he's slashing .221/.308/.484 with 22 homers, 51 RBI, 41 runs scored and one steal across 351 plate appearances.