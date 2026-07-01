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White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Crushes 21st homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Montgomery went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

The 24-year-old shortstop crushed a Trey Gibson slider in the third inning, launching it 440 feet to right field and leaving Camden Yards completely. It was Montgomery's fourth homer in the last nine games, but he has just seven total hits during that stretch and a 2:15 BB:K. On the season, he sports a .221/.311/.482 slash line with 21 long balls, 40 runs, 49 RBI and a 32.0 percent strikeout rate in 81 contests.

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