Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

Montgomery made his presence felt early in the game with a 374-foot three-run blast that gave the White Sox a 4-0 lead in the first inning. He had a slump in early August, hitting .154 with a .474 OPS between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, but he's turned things around of late. Over his last 10 games, Montgomery is hitting .263 with a .764 OPS. The second-year shortstop has 28 homers and 76 RBI with a .723 OPS across 532 plate appearances this season.