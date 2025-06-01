default-cbs-image
Montgomery is considered day-to-day due to knee soreness, MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was hit by a pitch in the knee Friday and was held out of the lineup Saturday. X-rays came back clean, so it is not anticipated that he'll be out for the long term. Montgomery has shown improved form since re-joining Triple-A Charlotte on May 13, maintaining a .275/.373/.510 line across 51 at-bats.

