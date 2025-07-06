Montgomery went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.

Montgomery has started both games since being recalled for his big-league debut, hitting seventh and fifth in the White Sox's lineup. He recorded the first hits of his big-league career Saturday, including an RBI triple in the first inning. Montgomery has seen his stock as a prospect dip in the last two seasons, but he is still an interesting name to monitor across the second half of the season.