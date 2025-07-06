White Sox's Colson Montgomery: First big-league hits
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.
Montgomery has started both games since being recalled for his big-league debut, hitting seventh and fifth in the White Sox's lineup. He recorded the first hits of his big-league career Saturday, including an RBI triple in the first inning. Montgomery has seen his stock as a prospect dip in the last two seasons, but he is still an interesting name to monitor across the second half of the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Officially recalled to majors•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Headed to majors•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Making first start since Thursday•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Rejoining Triple-A club•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Sent to Arizona to work on swing•