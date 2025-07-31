White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Goes deep again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Phillies.
Montgomery popped his home run in the fourth inning, his fifth long ball in his last eight starts. He's also struck out one time or fewer in each of those games, good for a 15.6 percent strikeout rate. The ability to make consistent contact was a major question for Montgomery upon his promotion, but he's handled big-league pitching well in his limited sample.
