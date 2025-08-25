White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Homers in third straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Twins.
Montgomery contributed to an early offensive barrage for the White Sox, as his home run came in the second inning and put the team up 7-0. He homered in all three games against the Twins over the weekend, giving him 13 long balls across his first 160 plate appearances in the majors. While his power is prodigious, Montgomery's inability to make consistent contact has persisted, potentially jeopardizing his production in the long term.
More News
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Belts grand slam vs. Minnesota•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Showcases power Friday•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Checking back into starting nine•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Sitting out with side issue•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Departs with side injury•
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Continues to showcase power stroke•