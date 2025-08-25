Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Twins.

Montgomery contributed to an early offensive barrage for the White Sox, as his home run came in the second inning and put the team up 7-0. He homered in all three games against the Twins over the weekend, giving him 13 long balls across his first 160 plate appearances in the majors. While his power is prodigious, Montgomery's inability to make consistent contact has persisted, potentially jeopardizing his production in the long term.