Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Thursday against the Royals.

Montgomery drove in the White Sox's first run of the game with a double in the fourth inning. It was his second double in his last three games and his third extra-base hit in his six starts. Montgomery also didn't strike out in a game for just the second time this season, and he's currently striking out at a 32.7 percent clip across 52 plate appearances.