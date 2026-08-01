White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Launches two-run homer

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during Friday's 6-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Montgomery was responsible for the fourth and final home run that the White Sox hit off Nick Martinez, a career-high for the veteran right-hander. It was the 25th home run of the season for Montgomery, which is most on the White Sox ahead of Munetaka Murakami (24) and Miguel Vargas (23), both of whom also went long in Friday's win. Montgomery sports a .753 OPS with one steal and 63 RBI over 433 plate appearances this season.