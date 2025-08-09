White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery is absent from Saturday's starting lineup against the Guardians.
Montgomery will be on the bench for the beginning of Saturday's AL Central game while Jacob Amaya starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Over his last 10 games, Montgomery has gone 8-for-39 (.205) with five home runs and 11 RBI.
