White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Not starting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Montgomery wore the golden sombrero in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and sports a 33.8 percent strikeout rate on the season, so he'll take a day Thursday to regroup. Tanner Murray is at shortstop and batting sixth as the White Sox try to avoid being swept.
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