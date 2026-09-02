Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Montgomery delivered the biggest hit of the game for the White Sox with a two-run double in the sixth off Kai-Wei Teng, scoring Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi. This was his 22nd double of the season, and the prolific shortstop also has 79 RBI this year. His average, on-base percentage and OPS are lower compared to the 2025 season, but he's been a productive offensive threat either way. He has 29 homers, 22 doubles, 79 RBI and 63 runs scored in 130 games.