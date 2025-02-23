Montgomery went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.
Montgomery, a first-round pick in 2021, is on the verge of debuting in the majors after logging essentially a full season at the Triple-A level in 2024. Interestingly, MLB.com is projecting Montgomery to be the Opening Day shortstop for the White Sox. The soon-to-be 23-year-old could perhaps benefit from more seasoning in the minors, but he will have the opportunity to force the team's hand this spring.
