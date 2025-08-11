Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Guardians.

Montgomery was out of the lineup Saturday but returned to smack a solo home run in his first at-bat of the day Sunday. He continues to showcase a boom-or-bust approach at the plate, tallying nine home runs across his last 16 starts while also striking out multiple times on five occasions in that span. Montgomery's lack of ability to make consistent contact could ultimately catch up to him, but he's an elite source of power for the time being.