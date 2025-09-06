Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Montgomery was a consistent contributor Friday, driving in runs in the first and fifth innings before capping his night with a two-run homer in the seventh. The 23-year-old has gone deep eight times in his past 12 games, piling up 18 RBI during that stretch. Through just 204 major-league plate appearances, he's slashing .232/.296/.562 with 18 home runs, 46 RBI and 34 runs scored.