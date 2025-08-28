Montgomery (side) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Montgomery will miss a second straight start with a left side issue that initially cropped up last week. The hope is that he can play again soon, but the White Sox will have to consider a stint on the 10-day injured list if Montgomery isn't ready to go sometime this weekend. Chase Meidroth will handle shortstop Thursday, while Lenyn Sosa will cover second base.