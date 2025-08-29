default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Montgomery (side) is starting at shortstop and batting fourth in Friday's game versus the Yankees.

Montgomery missed each of the previous two contests with a left side issue that initially popped up last week. It's the type of injury that can be prone to setbacks, but Montgomery feels well enough now to give it a go. He'll bring a streak of four consecutive games with a home run into play Friday.

More News