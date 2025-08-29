White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Returns to lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery (side) is starting at shortstop and batting fourth in Friday's game versus the Yankees.
Montgomery missed each of the previous two contests with a left side issue that initially popped up last week. It's the type of injury that can be prone to setbacks, but Montgomery feels well enough now to give it a go. He'll bring a streak of four consecutive games with a home run into play Friday.
