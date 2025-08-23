White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Showcases power Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Twins.
Montgomery has showcased his power consistently for the last month, with all 11 of his home runs coming in his last 26 starts. After a one-game absence earlier in the week due to side soreness, Montgomery has returned to start a pair of consecutive games and should be a mainstay in the White Sox's lineup moving forward.
