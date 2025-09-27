White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Smacks 20th home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the White Sox.
Montgomery continued his impressive rookie season, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He hit his second home run in that span and 20th across 69 contests. Even more importantly, Montgomery has struck out only six times across 31 at-bats (19.4 percent) during his eight-game hitting streak.
