Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.

All eight of those homers have come over his last 12 games dating back to July 22 versus the Rays. The infield prospect struggled a bit initially when he joined the major-league roster, but he's taken little time to find a groove. He's now batting .256 and slugging .567 with 24 RBI, 12 runs scored and no stolen bases across his first 26 contests. Montgomery has helped fill in for Chase Meidroth (thumb) at shortstop, but there should be room for Montgomery in the lineup on a near-everyday basis even when the White Sox have a fully healthy infield.